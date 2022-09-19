Defect Exclusion Sinks Allied's $3M Facility Damage Suit

By Riley Murdock (September 19, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge ruled in favor of Travelers in a suit brought by Allied World Assurance Co., finding that an exclusion for design defects barred coverage for more than $3.1 million in losses and expenses related to work on a water treatment plant....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS