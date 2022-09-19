Software Co. Says Chubb Wrongly Denied FTC Deal Coverage

By Lauren Berg (September 19, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Software company OpenX Technologies Inc. sued a Chubb subsidiary Sunday, claiming it breached OpenX's insurance policy when it strung the company along with the incentive of covering its $2 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, before denying coverage after OpenX fronted the settlement payment....

