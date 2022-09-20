Imminent W.Va. Opioid Trial Delayed Amid New Suit, CVS Deal

By Jeff Overley (September 19, 2022, 10:44 PM EDT) -- CVS Pharmacy is settling to avoid an eagerly anticipated opioid trial in West Virginia, the trial is being postponed because of new allegations against another large pharmacy operator, and Johnson & Johnson and the state attorney general are at loggerheads over an earlier opioid settlement, according to newly released court filings....

