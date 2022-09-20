Real Estate Broker Owed Coverage For Negligence Suit

By Josh Liberatore (September 20, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A Nationwide unit must cover a real estate brokerage and its president who were sued for negligence by a former client, a California federal judge ruled, finding that the underlying suit didn't allege anything beyond ordinary misrepresentations covered by their policy....

