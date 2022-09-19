$2.9M Fraud Suit Says Fla. Men Left Refugees Stranded

By David Minsky (September 19, 2022, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Nonprofit Save Our Allies Inc. is seeking at least $2.9 million in damages in a fraud suit filed Monday in Miami federal court, claiming two Florida men and a Pakistani man failed to provide $590,000 worth of services paid to evacuate Afghan refugees, stranding them in Pakistan....

