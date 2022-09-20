Fla. Clinic Escapes Suit Tied To Fight Over Waiting Room's TV

By Mike Curley (September 20, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has thrown out negligence claims against an urgent care clinic stemming from an altercation between patients over the waiting room's television, saying it had no duty to prevent an assault that was not foreseeable....

