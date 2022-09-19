Forsaken 'Ghost' Park Asks NC Judge To Toss Contract Suit

By Hayley Fowler (September 19, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The company behind an abandoned Western-themed amusement park in the mountains of North Carolina has told a state court judge to chuck a lawsuit looking to have it dissolved, saying the woman suing can't break up the partnership because she's not an owner....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS