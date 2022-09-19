Newsom's Climate Bill Blitz Heralds Calif. 'Aggressive' Action

By Lauren Berg (September 19, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed into law a sweeping set of bills aimed at jump-starting the state's commitment to enacting some of the country's most aggressive climate measures, including cutting air pollution, reducing state oil consumption and pivoting to clean energy....

