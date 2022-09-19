Suit Alleging PTAB Is Rigged Against Patentees Thrown Out

By Ryan Davis (September 19, 2022, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge on Monday dismissed a suit that claimed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has a "pervasive structural bias" against independent inventors, ruling that the case against U.S. Patent and Trademark Office officials did not state a plausible claim for relief....

