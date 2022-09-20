CEO Of Trump-Backed SPAC Can Force Fraud Arbitration

By Carolina Bolado (September 20, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A Florida magistrate judge ruled Monday that part of a suit claiming the CEO of a blank-check company backed by former President Donald Trump robbed an investment partner of his shares in the special purpose acquisition company should be sent to arbitration under Financial Industry Regulatory Authority rules....

