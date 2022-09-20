3rd Circ. Says Broker's 17½-Year Sentence 'Far From Harsh'

By Katryna Perera (September 20, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday affirmed a 17½-year sentence handed down to a convicted Pennsylvania broker who ran a yearslong fraud scheme that tricked dozens of vulnerable retirees into putting their life savings into risky alternative investments, finding the sentence was below the advisory guidelines range and "far from being harsh."...

