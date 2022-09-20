Fed. Contractor Says Glove Co. Hid Gov't Forced Labor Probe

By Daniel Wilson (September 20, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- AirBoss has sued a manufacturer for more than $68 million after nitrile gloves it purchased for a federal contract were seized at U.S. ports, saying the glove maker fraudulently concealed that it was under investigation for alleged forced labor issues....

