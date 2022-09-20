Opana Direct Buyers' Attys Seek $50M Fees After $145M Deal

By Lauren Berg (September 20, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for direct purchasers of Opana ER, including Value Drug Co. and Meijer Inc., asked an Illinois federal judge Monday for a fee award of $50 million after the class reached a $145 million settlement with generic-drug maker Impax Labs to end nearly eight years of litigation over pay-for-delay allegations....

