3rd Circ. Decision Highlights Enviro Law Notice Requirements

By Charles Dennen (September 22, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 24, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit affirmed the dismissal of Shark River Cleanup Coalition v. Township of Wall, a complaint filed pursuant to the Clean Water Act's citizen suit provision for failure to comply with statutorily mandated notice requirements.[1]...

