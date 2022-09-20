3rd Circ. Orders Jurisdiction Probe In Suit Over Fire Coverage

By Matthew Santoni (September 20, 2022, 1:48 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel said federal courts should consider the citizenship of all the members of a reciprocal insurance exchange when deciding whether diversity jurisdiction exists, and sent two such insurers' lawsuit over a deadly Pennsylvania nursing home fire back to the district court Tuesday....

