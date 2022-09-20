FCC Allows Lynk's Plan For 10 Near-Earth Satellites

By Kelly Lienhard (September 20, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission will allow Lynk Global to deploy 10 nongeostationary satellites that will help expand universal coverage and provide connectivity in remote areas despite objections from other satellite companies over Lynk's eligibility under the small satellite process and use of the Ka-band....

