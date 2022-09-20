Wash. Condo Group Sues Nationwide For 'Hidden' Damages

By Eli Flesch (September 20, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A Washington-based condominium association sued Nationwide for over $700,000 in coverage for repairing hidden water damages, saying the insurer unreasonably denied it coverage despite findings of long-term damage, according to the association's suit....

