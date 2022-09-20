7th Circ. Asked To Reverse Ill. Atty's Wire Fraud Acquittal

By Celeste Bott (September 20, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal jury had sufficient evidence to conclude a former Freeborn & Peters partner engaged in a scheme to defraud his client's creditors, despite a district judge acquitting him of wire fraud following jurors' guilty verdict last year, the federal government told the Seventh Circuit on Tuesday....

