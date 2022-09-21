California Rep. Urges FTC Investigation Into Fog Data Science

By Ali Sullivan (September 21, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A California lawmaker is calling on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate a Virginia-based company for allegedly purchasing troves of consumer geolocation data gathered from millions of mobile devices and selling it to law enforcement agencies across the country....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS