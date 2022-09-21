DC Court Nominees Face Light Scrutiny At Senate Hearing

By Katie Buehler (September 21, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Three D.C. Superior Court nominees and one D.C. Court of Appeals nominee breezed through a Senate nomination hearing Wednesday, facing only three broad questions about caseload management, proper judicial temperament and how they would adjust to their new positions if approved....

