Time For Biden And Congress To Fix The ITC

By Joshua Landau (October 3, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Two hundred and thirty-two years ago, Congress passed the Patent Act of 1790 to protect American inventors and promote U.S. innovation. For years, the patent system worked to drive the U.S. forward, but from the very beginning bad actors sought ways to get around or exploit the patent system. In response, Congress made adjustments to the law in order to continue to protect American innovation and ingenuity....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS