Lawmakers Press FCC On Lagging Tribal Spectrum Access

By Kelly Lienhard (September 21, 2022, 10:23 PM EDT) -- The Senate Committee on Indian Affairs urged the Federal Communications Commission to improve its communications with tribal nations on how to best access spectrum during Wednesday's roundtable, including updating the programs for the 2.5 gigahertz band and providing more flexibility for spectrum access funding....

