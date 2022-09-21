Fed. Courts Extend Remote Audio Access To Civil Hearings

By Jack Karp (September 21, 2022, 1:51 PM EDT) -- The federal court system's policymaking body announced it would continue remote public court access and start regularly surveying its employees, while also again calling for the passage of legislation that would improve security for judges....

