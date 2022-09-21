Sprint Escapes Row Over Failed Hawaii Mobile Business

By Kelly Lienhard (September 21, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge handed Sprint Corp. a win Tuesday by granting the telecom company's petition to confirm an arbitration award against Shichinin LLC, despite attempts from Shichinin to move the case to a Hawaii court due to the arbitrators' alleged bias toward Sprint....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS