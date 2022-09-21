2 Firms Steer Liquidity Provider's $3.5B SPAC Merger

By Tom Zanki (September 21, 2022, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Beneficient Company Group LP, provider of liquidity services for investors of alternative assets, will go public at an estimated $3.5 billion value by merging with special-purpose acquisition company Avalon Acquisition Inc., the parties announced Wednesday, in a deal guided by two law firms....

