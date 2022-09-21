Eli Lilly Seeks Exit From Workers' 401(k) Fees Class Action

By Beverly Banks (September 21, 2022, 2:23 PM EDT) -- Eli Lilly and Co. urged an Indiana federal judge to toss a class action alleging fiduciaries of the company's 401(k) plan unlawfully permitted excessive recordkeeping fees, saying the plan is properly run in accordance with the Employee Retirement Income Security Act....

