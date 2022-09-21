Tech Lawyers Closely Watch High Court Ruling's FCC Impact

By Christopher Cole (September 21, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A trio of technology lawyers said Wednesday they are closely watching how a blockbuster environmental ruling at the U.S. Supreme Court affects the Federal Communications Commission as cases bubble up through the courts testing the "major questions" doctrine, which curtails the traditional deference courts give to regulatory agencies....

