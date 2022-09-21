Florida Takata Airbag MDL Claims Allowed To Proceed

By David Minsky (September 21, 2022, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A Miami federal judge allowed suits filed by several Florida consumers in a multidistrict litigation case against automakers over use of allegedly defective Takata airbags to proceed, ruling the court has jurisdiction because the complaints stem directly from conduct that occurred in the state. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS