CFTC Wants Election-Betting Firm's Suit Moved To DC

By Katryna Perera (September 21, 2022, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission asked a Texas federal judge on Tuesday to move a suit accusing it of illegally shutting down an election-betting platform to the District of Columbia, arguing that none of the claims in the suit have anything to do with Texas and that the choice to file the case there "was not based on convenience or efficiency."...

