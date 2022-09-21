CFTC Wants Election-Betting Firm's Suit Moved To DC

By Katryna Perera (September 21, 2022, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission asked a Texas federal judge on Tuesday to move a suit accusing it of illegally shutting down an election-betting platform to the District of Columbia, arguing that none of the claims in the suit have anything to do with Texas and that the choice to file the case there "was not based on convenience or efficiency."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS