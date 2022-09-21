Insurer Urges Ill. Justices To Sink Tenants' Fire Defense Bid

By Lauraann Wood (September 21, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Auto-Owners Insurance Co. urged the Illinois Supreme Court on Wednesday to keep a rental property's tenants from taking "a wrecking ball" to the duty to defend and reverse a lower court's finding that it should defend them in a handyman's fire negligence suit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS