Alsup Rips Meta, Software Co. For 11th-Hour Discovery Fight

By Dorothy Atkins (September 21, 2022, 8:49 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup ordered Meta Platforms and software patent licensing company MasterObjects on Wednesday to produce depositions and interrogatories so he can decide their pretrial fight over expert reports and a sanctions bid, asking "Why are you putting me in this ridiculous position on the eve of trial?"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS