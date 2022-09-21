Japanese Auto Cos. Latest To Join Avanci Wireless IP Pool

By Britain Eakin (September 21, 2022, 8:17 PM EDT) -- More than 80 auto brands have now joined Avanci's platform to license patents essential for 2G, 3G and 4G technology in wireless connected vehicles, including, most recently, Japanese auto giants Honda, Toyota and Nissan, the Dallas patent licensing business said Wednesday. ...

