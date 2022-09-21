Robert Sarver Says He Will Sell Phoenix Suns And Mercury

By David Steele (September 21, 2022, 1:22 PM EDT) -- Robert Sarver announced on Wednesday that he plans to sell the NBA's Phoenix Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, eight days after the NBA suspended him for a year and fined him $10 million for racist and misogynist behavior and workplace bullying....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS