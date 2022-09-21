Paper Wants More Of UPMC Wiretap Hearing Record Unsealed

By Matthew Santoni (September 21, 2022, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wants a Pennsylvania state court judge to review transcripts of a hearing over whether a star University of Pittsburgh Medical Center surgeon was illegally recorded discussing his use of an opioid-addiction treatment drug, and to unseal any parts of the hearing not related to the contents of the disputed recording....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS