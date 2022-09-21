Claims Court Again Rejects Boeing Cost Accounting Dispute

By Daniel Wilson (September 21, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The Court of Federal Claims on Wednesday rejected for a second time Boeing's allegations that the Defense Contract Management Agency violated cost accounting standards law in its treatment of certain contracts with the aerospace giant, saying the case was effectively a regulatory challenge it couldn't decide....

