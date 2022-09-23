Split 6th Circuit Says FTCA Bars Brutality Suit Against FBI Pair

By Mike Curley (September 23, 2022, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A split Sixth Circuit panel has thrown out claims from a man alleging a pair of plainclothes FBI task force members violated his constitutional rights by beating him to near unconsciousness, saying the circuit's precedent dictates that the government's win on Federal Tort Claims Act claims bars claims against the two FBI agents, even if they are within the same suit....

