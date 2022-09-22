Tribal Council Urges 8th Circ. Not To Revive RICO Suit

By Andrew Westney (September 22, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The Three Affiliated Tribes' governing council urged the Eighth Circuit on Thursday to reject a bid by a tribal member to revive her Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claims that the council defrauded her company of nearly $46 million, saying a lower court rightly found the council kept its immunity to the suit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS