Texas Justices Mull If Payment To Exoneree Ends His Suit, Too

By Lauren Castle (September 22, 2022, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Texas' high court debated the meaning of the word "bring" on Thursday as it explored whether payments received by an exoneree under a Lone Star State law for wrongful convictions are tantamount to a settlement in his ongoing civil rights lawsuit against the city of Houston and Harris County....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS