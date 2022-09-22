Delayed Notice Relieves Insurer From Covering Defect Suits

By Hope Patti (September 22, 2022, 1:22 PM EDT) -- A construction company is not entitled to coverage for a pair of underlying construction defect suits, an Alabama federal court ruled, saying the builder's failure to provide timely notice of the suits relieved its insurer of any coverage obligations....

