GOP Sens. Call On Bank CEOs To Buck 'Uber-Woke' Pressure

By Jon Hill (September 22, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Chief executives of the nation's biggest banks got an earful during a Senate hearing on Thursday as Republicans urged them to stand up against the "uber woke," and Democrats pushed for more aggressive action to eliminate overdraft fees and compensate mobile payment fraud victims....

