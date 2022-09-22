SG Tells Justices To Reject Amgen Patent Enablement Case

By Adam Lidgett (September 22, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. solicitor general says that the U.S. Supreme Court should not consider Amgen's appeal of a Federal Circuit decision tossing its jury win against Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. over two antibody patents on its cholesterol medication Repatha....

