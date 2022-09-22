Ex-NJ Workers' Comp Judge Loses Bid To Return To Bench

By Bill Wichert (September 22, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge has shot down a former workers' compensation judge's effort to return to the bench after Gov. Phil Murphy removed her over misconduct charges, finding that the ex-jurist has not shown that she would be irreparably harmed if not reinstated....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS