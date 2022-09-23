11th Circ. Affirms Toss Of Gun Shop's Case Over ATF Search

By Carolina Bolado (September 23, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday affirmed the dismissal of a suit brought by a gun accessory shop in Georgia over a raid of its warehouse, ruling that the business has an adequate legal remedy in a related civil forfeiture proceeding....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS