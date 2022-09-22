Insurer Drops Suit Against Ex-Condo Board President

By Elizabeth Daley (September 22, 2022, 9:43 PM EDT) -- An insurer voluntarily dismissed its case Thursday in Illinois federal court against a former condo board president who is suing his homeowners association, its board and others in an insured-versus-insured suit brought over mismanagement, bullying and theft claims, among other things....

