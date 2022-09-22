Sofia Vergara's Ex-Fiancé Can't Revive Pre-Embryo Suit

By Gina Kim (September 22, 2022, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Sofia Vergara's ex-fiancé Nick Loeb can't use the couple's cryopreserved pre-embryos, a California appeals court affirmed Thursday, finding that Loeb didn't show he signed a contract governing the pre-embryos under duress, but rather "at most" was "too embarrassed and humiliated" to voice his desire for sole control over them....

