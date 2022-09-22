Monster Losses Not $272M Bang But Whimper, Jury Told

By Craig Clough (September 22, 2022, 11:10 PM EDT) -- A damages expert hired by Vital Pharmaceutical Inc. encouraged a California federal jury Thursday to disregard an estimate by Monster Energy Co.'s expert that it lost $272 million in profits from Vital's false advertising of "super creatine" in its Bang energy drink, saying it's based on "unreliable" evidence....

