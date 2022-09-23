Crypto-Focused Bank Gets GOP Backing In Fight With Fed

By Sarah Jarvis (September 23, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Republican U.S. lawmakers, the state of Wyoming and two of its state legislators have weighed in on a cryptocurrency-focused bank's lawsuit against the Federal Reserve, urging a federal court to preserve the bank's accusations that the central bank illegally slow-walked its application for access to critical payment services....

