Citibank Raised Veterans' Rates After Active Duty, Suit Says

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 23, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Citibank N.A. has been hit with a proposed class action by four U.S. veterans claiming the bank deprived eligible servicemembers of promised low interest rates by jacking up rates after their active duty, and roadblocking requested benefits even when sufficient documentation was provided to qualify....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS