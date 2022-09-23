9th Circ. Overturns Insurer's Win In ERISA Benefits Suit

By Josh Liberatore (September 23, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit reversed a lower court's decision upholding a Hartford unit's termination of long-term disability coverage to a medical device technician who left work due to back pain, saying the insurer didn't do enough to fully investigate the worker's job duties....

