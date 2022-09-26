Minn. Chamber, US Steel Seek To Join Tribes' EPA Suit

By Carolyn Muyskens (September 26, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- U.S. Steel Corp., the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, a group of rural Minnesota cities and others that support new state water quality rules have asked to intervene in a lawsuit from Minnesota tribes claiming the new rules don't do enough to protect their wildlife or crops....

